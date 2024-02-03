Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Man Holds Woman Cashier Hostage Using Sickle in Gonda, Decamps With Rs 8.54 Lakh Cash; Video Surfaces

The 36-second video clip shows the assailant holding a female cashier hostage using a sickle and decamping with Rs 8.54 lakh in cash. Surprisingly, the whole theft took place in 35 seconds and was caught on the bank's CCTV cameras.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 03, 2024 01:11 PM IST

A shocking incident of bank robbery has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a man robbed a bank in broad daylight. A video going viral on social media shows a man robbing a bank in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. The 36-second video clip shows the assailant holding a female cashier hostage using a sickle and decamping with Rs 8.54 lakh in cash. Surprisingly, the whole theft took place in 35 seconds and was caught on the bank's CCTV cameras. Robbery Attempt in UP Video: Two Thieves Riding Horses Try to Loot Radha-Krishna Temple in Kanpur, Flee After Locals Reach Spot.

Bank Robbed in Uttar Pradesh:



Tags:
Bank robbery Bank Robbery Caught on Camera cctv footage Gonda Gonda Bank Robbery UP Police Uttar Pradesh Viral Video
