Patna, August 19: The Bihar Government on Wednesday announced that it would give Rs 36 lakhs each to the families of the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Monday. The Nitish Kumar-led government in the state would also provide a government job to one member of the families of each of the two CRPF personnel. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: SPO of J&K Police, 2 CRPF Soldiers Killed After Terrorists Open Fire in Baramullah District.

On August 17, two CRPF jawans and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in a terrorist attack in Baramulla district. The terrorists attacked a CRPF party at a ‘naka’ in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, following which the security forces retaliated strongly. Soon after, the forces chased them by launching a search operation and killed two of them in an encounter. Baramulla Terror Attack: Third Terrorist Gunned Down in Encounter, Two Indian Army Soldiers Martyred.

The J&K Police confirmed the news and said that the two militants, suspected to belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter. Contact was established with them and during the exchange of fire, two militants were killed. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, informed that three militants suspected to belong to LeT carried out the attack.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said three militants suspected to belong to LeT carried out the attack. The official said that according to eye witnesses, there were three militants who came from the nearby dense orchards and started firing indiscriminately on the party in which three jawans were martyred.

