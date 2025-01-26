Bareilly, January 26: In a shocking incident, two minors, aged 16 and 17, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly for allegedly murdering 38-year-old farmer Lokesh Gangwar to “save the family’s honour.” Police revealed that one of the minors was upset about his mother living with Lokesh and conspired with his cousin to seek revenge.

Lokesh’s body was found in a farm on January 22, leading to an FIR. According to SP (City) Manush Pareek, the duo strangled Lokesh with a belt on the evening of January 21 and dumped his body. The accused confessed, and the belt, a bike, Lokesh’s phone, and sandals were recovered. They have been charged under sections of murder and evidence tampering and sent to a juvenile home. ‘Did Not Want My Sisters To Be Sold’: Lucknow Man Kills Mother, 4 Sisters at Hotel After Serving Them Alcohol, Demands Justice From UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Viral Video.

Investigations revealed Lokesh was intoxicated when the minors found him near the Delhi highway. After questioning him about the mother’s whereabouts, they took him on their bike, killed him, and abandoned the body. Lokesh, previously booked for raping a minor in 2021, was out on bail and had been living with the mother. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slits Wife’s Throat Over Infidelity Suspicion, Kills Daughter and Niece for Supporting Her; Surrenders With Blood-Stained Weapon in Peenya.

This comes after a 15-year-old boy was detained for allegedly murdering the child of the woman he was in love with in Gujarat's Valsad district, a police official said on Saturday.

The teen was held after the police exhumed the body of the 4-month-old child on the complaint of the married woman identified as Muskan Asgarali, the official said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2025 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).