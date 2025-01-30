Basant Panchami, also called Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja, is a joyous festival that is celebrated every year in India with a lot of enthusiasm. Basant Panchami 2025 falls on Sunday, February 2. It is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who symbolises music, art, knowledge, and wisdom. Through various rituals, traditions, and customs, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped during this time. Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Panchami or Shri Panchami, and it is usually observed on the fifth day of the Magh month, which corresponds to January or February in the Gregorian calendar. It’s also a time when the mustard plant blooms. Devotees offer prayers, seek blessings from the divine, and pray to Goddess Saraswati for success in creative pursuits and studies. Basant Panchami 2025 Wishes and Happy Saraswati Puja Greetings: Send Messages, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Auspicious Festival.

Basant Panchami 2025 Date

Basant Panchami 2025 falls on Sunday, February 2.

Basant Panchami 2025 Panchami Tithi

The Panchami Tithi will start on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 09:14 AM IST, and it will end on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 06:52 AM IST. The Basant Panchami Madhyahna moment will be at 12:35 PM IST.

Basant Panchami 2025 Shubh Muhurat

Basant Panchami 2025 shubh muhurat is from 07:09 AM IST to 12:35 PM IST.

Basant Panchami Rituals

The day is marked by various important rituals, traditions, and customs. On the day, devotees wake up early morning to perform the rituals. They place Goddess Saraswati’s idol on the altar, light a diya using ghee and offer her yellow sweets and flowers. Many objects like instruments, books, and tools of knowledge are placed in front of Goddess Saraswati’s idol as a mark of gratitude and respect. Devotees also recite mantras to seek her blessings. People wear yellow-coloured clothes; it is believed to be auspicious. In places like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, the day is marked with kite-flying competitions.

Basant Panchami History

Basant Panchami is celebrated in India and the festival marks the start of spring. It is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who is believed to have been born on this day. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati was created in order to bring knowledge and remove darkness. It is also said that Lord Brahma worshipped Maa Saraswati on this day to bring wisdom into the world. It is Goddess Saraswati’s blessings that help the warriors to gain knowledge and success in the Mahabharata.

Basant Panchami Significance

Basant Panchami is mainly dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the divine embodiment of music, arts, wisdom, and knowledge. It is believed that seeking Maa Saraswati’s blessings on this day enhances creativity, intellect and leaning abilities. The day is very significant as devotees seek blessings for intellect, wisdom, and academic success, making it an important celebration for students and artists. Basant Panchami Sweet Dishes: From Sheera to Gulab Jamun, 5 Dishes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth on the Festive Day.

Basant Panchami is a joyful time where people come together and worship Goddess Saraswati, celebrate wisdom and learning, and welcome spring. During this period, people seek knowledge and embrace new beginnings with positivity and joy.

