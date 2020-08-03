Bengaluru, August 3: The premier Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in this tech hub belatedly admitted on Monday that 19 people, including students, faculty, staff and their family members had tested Covid-19 positive till July 31.

"Till July 31, 19 people living in our campus, including students, faculty, staff, and their family members tested positive for Covid-19. On re-testing in a few days, 12 out of 15 positive students in the hostels tested negative," the institute's deputy registrar said in a statement here. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Noting that the coronavirus pandemic affected all, including the 110-year-old renowned institute in the city's northwest suburb, the official said most of the patients were found to be asymptomatic and were being treated at a Covid care centre managed by its doctors.

"Of the pensioners and employees who live outside the campus, 34 tested positive, said the official but did not specify how many reside off campus.

The institute has taken all measures specified by the city civic body and has put in place the containment protocol to disinfect and sanitise departments and hostels where the patients stay.

The institute has taken the city civic body's consent to open a sample collection facility for Covid testing and test them at its Covid centre in the campus for quick results.

"Entry into the campus is monitored and security/safety protocols are followed at all its gates. Many institute members are encouraged to work from home. Vehicles are disinfected before they are allowed inside the campus," the official said in a statement. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 18 Lakh Mark With 52,972 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 38,135.

The institute's staff resumed working as per Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with that of the Karnataka government since August 1.

"All safety norms of reopening and working in labs are being followed," the official added.

