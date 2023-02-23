Bengaluru, February 23: A farmer in Yannur village of Sidlagatta taluka set his wife and two daughters on fire. Subsequently, he consumed poison. It was planned to be a suicide attempt, and while his wife and daughters succumbed to burns, he survived. While the farmer, Sonnapa, is recovering at the Government Hospital in Sidlagatta, his wife, Nethra (35) and daughters Varishitha (12) and Sneha (10) passed away.

The incident took place late at night. Villagers were asleep and failed to learn about it until the next morning. They saw smoke coming out of Sonnapa's house, which is located away from other houses in the village. Soon after, the villagers saw three bodies lying on the floor while Sonnappa was seriously ill. The villagers immediately rushed him to a hospital.

Why Sonnappa Burnt Everyone

Sonnappa married Nethra 15 years ago. They were living happily until Nethra's extramarital affair came to light. However, villagers tried to counsel the couple. It was not only about the marriage but also about the life of Sonnapa and Nethra's daughters. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death After Husband Sends Divorce Notice, Alleges Mental Abuse and Torture in 'Suicide Note'.

Speaking to Times of India, Nagraj, president of the jurisdictional Cheemangala gram panchayat said, "The villagers initiated at least 40 mediation meetings." The police were also approached to get this matter sorted. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Deliberately Runs His Car Over Stray Dog, Police Launch Manhunt After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Police suspect extra-marital affair as the prime reason for the accused to set his wife and daughters on ablaze. Nethra's brother Narayanaswamy filed a complaint against Sonnapa. The couple fought on Tuesday evening, hours before Sonnappa killed his daughters and wife.

