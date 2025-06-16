A shocking video from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar area shows a Rapido bike taxi rider slapping a woman passenger during a heated argument over rash driving and signal jumping. The dispute began when the woman questioned the rider’s reckless behaviour and got off mid-ride, refusing to return the fare and helmet. The situation escalated quickly, resulting in the rider slapping her, causing her to fall to the ground. The incident was caught on video and has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban Comes Into Effect From Today; Rapido, Ola, Uber Suspend Bike Taxi Operations in Compliance With High Court Order.

Rapido Rider Slaps Woman Over Ride Dispute in Bengaluru

Bengaluru @rapidobikeapp bike rider slaps customer as she allegedly questions him over rash driving and jumping signal Lady falls to the ground after Rapido rider slaps her hard pic.twitter.com/eM4aec1NzW — nikesh singh (@nikeshs86) June 16, 2025

Rapido Rider Assaults Passenger in Bengaluru

