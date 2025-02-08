Bengaluru, February 8: There will be a power outage in several areas of Bengaluru until February 18, as Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) carries out essential infrastructure upgrades under the Atal Bhujal project. These upgrades are aimed at improving water resource management and strengthening the electricity supply system in the BESCOM city subdivision, Part 1. The scheduled power cuts are necessary to facilitate the ongoing work and ensure long-term benefits for residents.

The electricity supply will be disrupted for eight hours daily, from 10 AM to 6 PM, during this period. BESCOM has urged residents to make necessary arrangements and plan their activities accordingly to minimize any inconvenience. While the temporary disruption may cause difficulties, the infrastructure improvements are expected to enhance power stability in the affected areas once completed.

Bengaluru Power Outage: Check Dates and Affected Areas

Power Cuts on Feb 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, and 18: Bengaluru will face scheduledPowrt power outages on multiple days due to infrastructure upgrades under the Atal Bhujal project. The outages will take place from 10 AM to 6 PM in several areas. Several areas, including Govindnagar, Housing Board, Gubbi Gate, Kuntammanatota, Ditturu, BH Paly, Honnenahalli Road, and Haronahalli, will be affected. BESCOM has advised residents to plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Power Cut On Feb 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17: Several areas in Bengaluru, including Hanumantapura, Kuvempu Nagar, Adarsha Nagar, Anetota, Jagannathapura, Sharadadevi Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, and Nirvani Layout, will be affected by scheduled power cuts. Residents in these localities are advised to prepare for disruptions as BESCOM carries out infrastructure upgrades under the Atal Bhujal project.

BESCOM Advisory on Bengaluru Power Outage

BESCOM has requested residents and businesses in the affected areas to support the scheduled maintenance work, ensuring the necessary upgrades are carried out smoothly and efficiently.

