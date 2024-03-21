Bengaluru, March 21: A 30-year-old software engineer, identified as Aarushi (name changed), experienced a terrifying incident at her home in AECS Layout near Brookefield in Bengaluru on March 17. She reported that the delivery boy from a prominent online food aggregator allegedly sexually harassed her after delivering her order.

TOI quoted Aarushi as saying that she had offered the delivery boy water as a courtesy, which he accepted before leaving. However, he returned moments later. “As I opened the door, he said, ‘Ma’am can I use your washroom? It’s very urgent.’ I directed him to the washroom. As soon as he came out, I asked him to leave. He said, ‘Can I have some water again?’ to which I agreed and asked him to wait near the door. Upon exiting the washroom, he asked for water again, and shockingly followed Aarushi into the kitchen where he grabbed her hand. Aarushi defended herself by hitting him with a frying pan, causing him to flee the scene. Haryana Sexual Harassment Case: Principal of Government School in Jind Dismissed From Service for Sexually Harassing Girl Students.

Following the incident, Aarushi contacted the police helpline (112), and a team from the Whitefield police station responded, advising her to file a complaint with the HAL police. The delivery boy, who was wearing a face mask pulled down to his chin, was captured on the building’s CCTV cameras and has been identified as Akash B. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend him. Delhi Shocker: Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment At Gunpoint in Washroom of University, Probe Launched.

In the aftermath of the incident, the residents of the four-storey building where Aarushi resides have decided to prohibit delivery personnel from entering the premises, opting instead to collect deliveries at the gates.

Aarushi expressed dissatisfaction with the online firm’s response to her complaint, stating that they were slow to respond and did not provide the delivery boy’s contact details until she was at the police station. The company only revealed his phone number after overhearing a police officer suggest that Aarushi include the company’s name in her complaint.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).