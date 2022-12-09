Bengaluru, December 9: Police have arrested a youth on Friday for making a private video of a girl and then blackmailing her of making the footage viral if she did not get intimate with him. The arrested person has been identified as Niranjan, a resident of Bommanahalli area.

Times Now reported that the accused had captured the video by placing a camera in a bathroom. Later, he sent the video to girl from an unknown number and threatened her to upload it on porn websites if she did not have sex with him. Pune Shocker: Haryana Student Alleges Her Roommates Extorted, Stripped and Molested Her; Maharashtra Police Launch Probe

The girl registered her complaint against the accused at the Southwest CEN police station. The accused had been residing at a PG facility in Bommanahalli for the last four years.

The police said the accused was friends with the facility's owner where the girl was staying.

Police said the accused is also a drug addict and had installed an app which appears that he is calling from a foreign number. The police have found three more videos of young women and are investigating the matter. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Steals Rs 5 Lakh Cash, Gold and Diamond Jewellery After Boyfriend Blackmails Her Over Nude Pictures; Complaint Filed

In another such incident the Mumbai police has lodged a complaint against a young man for befriending a minor girl of a businessman and allegedly extorting money from him. As per reports, the youth has been booked for clicking nude pictures of his minor girlfriend and allegedly blackmailing her. Police officials said that the minor girl paid Rs 5 lakh to her boyfriend.

