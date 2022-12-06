Mumbai, December 6: The Mumbai police has lodged a complaint against a young man for befriending a minor girl of a businessman and allegedly extorting money from him. As per reports, the youth has been booked for clicking nude pictures of his minor girlfriend and allegedly blackmailing her. Police officials said that the minor girl paid Rs 5 lakh to her boyfriend.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the minor girl also stole and gave gold and diamond jewellery to her boyfriend in order to meet his demands. An officer said that the girl met the accused identified as Aman in 2019 outside her school. Mumbai Shocker: Husband Tries To Kill Wife by Forcibly Feeding Her Juice Laced With Poison in Dombivali, Arrested.

"The girl studies at a leading English medium school and met Aman outside her school. He befriended her, took her to a room in Nagpada, where he clicked her nude pictures," the officer from Nagpada police station said. Cops said that the accused started blackmailing the minor girl with her nude photos.

An officer privy to the case said that the minor girl first stole Rs lakh from her house and then Rs 2 lakh to give the accused. "She also started stealing jewellery, including a diamond ring, necklace, neck diamond set, diamond bangles, gold chain and gold locket from the house and handed it over to Aman."

The officer said that the family suspected something was amiss as cash and jewellery started to go missing from their home. The police began a prove after the family filed a case of theft. The police also questioned the minor girl but later they took her into confidence, which is when she confessed to the crime. Mumbai Shocker: Small Boy Dies After Five-Foot Marble Slab of School Gate Falls on Him in Bhiwandi.

"She narrated her story, revealing how Aman was blackmailing her and had even locked her once in the room and how he had threatened to make her photos and video public if she failed to bring more money," an officer said. The accused has been booked for extortion and kidnaping under various sections of IPC.

