Bengaluru Techie Kidnapped at Knifepoint, Robbed of Rs 4,400 Before Escaping From Captivity

Bengaluru, March 16: A techie was kidnapped at knifepoint and forced to withdraw Rs 4,400 from an ATM by his abductors. Satish N, a software engineer at Dell International Services, was in captivity for three and a half hours before managed to escape. The kidnapping happened on the night of March 13. The two abductors, identified as Deepak and Prashanth, have been arrested by police. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Techie in Debt Murders Mother & Stabs Brother.

According to a report by TOI, Satish usually parks his scooter near Devegowda Petrol Bunk, from where he boards an office cab to go to work. On March 13, he did the same. After returning from office, Satish met a friend Mahesh and they left for a friend's house for dinner. Around 12:20 am, they returned and found Satish's scooter key missing. They started walking towards Devegowda Petrol Bunk. Karnataka: Wife of Bengaluru Techie Who Contracted Coronavirus Did Not Flee to Agra, Clarifies Government.

A minibus stopped and they were offered a lift by the driver. When the minibus reached the petrol bunk, Mahesh alighted and walked towards an ATM to withdraw money. Meanwhile, Satish was having a conversation with the driver and another person in the vehicle. Before Mahesh could return, the driver drove the minibus and her and his friend started threatening Satish.

The abductors took Satish to two ATM kiosks and forced him to withdraw money from his account. However, both the ATMs did not have money. They then started talking about killing Satish. The techie then pleaded for his life, saying he has a child. The abductors took him to an ATM kiosk in Khodays Factory and got him to withdraw Rs 4,400.

The abductors brought Satish back to Devegowda Petrol Bunk and stopped the vehicle for a while. While the accused were discussing where to abandon Satish, he took advantage of the situation and escaped. While Satish claimed he was kidnapped, the accused have been booked under section 394 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily hurting while committing).