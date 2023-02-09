Bengaluru, February 8: Karnataka Police have arrested the woman, who mowed down a bike rider in Bengaluru with her car. During the investigation, the accused woman told police that she applied accelerator instead of the brakes, which cost a life, police said on Wednesday.

The car driver has been identified as Shubha, a middle aged woman from Bengaluru. The Peenya Traffic police have arrested the accused and taken up the investigation. Bengaluru Road Accident: Man Dead as BMTC Bus Mows Down Two-Wheeler Near Sumnahalli Junction.

Woman Arrested for Mowing Down Bike Rider near Bagalagunte Junction:

#Bengaluru | The incident took place near Bagalagunte Junction on busy Hesaraghatta Main Road. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Babu. - Babu died in the accident while his son Vedhanth is being treated at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/smqeCpSSaY — NewsCred (@NewsCredMedia) February 8, 2023

The horrifying video of the incident has gone viral on social media and people are expressing their concern over the loss of life due to the utter negligence of the driver. The incident took place near Bagalagunte Junction on busy Hesaraghatta Main Road on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Babu. Bengaluru Road Accident: Speeding Truck Overturns, Crushes Car on Bannerghatta Road; Woman, Daughter Killed.

Babu was travelling on bike with his son Vedanth. He was travelling slowly as the vehicles on the road were taking a right turn. The accused woman, who was driving the car, rammed the bike from behind and ran over the bike. Sanjay Babu, the bike rider died and his son Vedhanth is being treated at the hospital. Investigation is on.

