Bharat Bandh Today to Protest Against CAA-NRC: Bahujan Kranti Morcha Workers Block Railway Track in Mumbai, Hold Demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Bharat Bandh Today in Protest of CAA-NRC. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, January 29: The members of Bahujan Kranti Morcha protested on Wednesday after the organisation called for Bharat Bandh today to protest against the CAA and proposed NRC. The workers of the organisation also plan to hold demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The bandh affected parts of Jharkhand on Wednesday morning, said reports.

The members of the Bahujan Kranti Morcha blocked the railway track at the Kanjurmarg station in Mumbai. The protesters also stopped a few local trains. As per the updates, auto-rickshaws refused to ply in Mumbai's Bandra area. Bharat Bandh 2020: Trade Unions to Observe Strike Over Pending Demands on Wednesday, Banking Services Likely to Be Affected.

See Pictures in the Tweet Below

Mumbai: Members of Bahujan Kranti Morcha block a railway track in Kanjurmarg station during a protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and #NationalRegisterofCitizens . The organization has called for a 'Bharat Bandh' today. pic.twitter.com/1aVpEyh3Ot — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The bandh was declared on Tuesday. Anticipating violence due to the bandh, the police has made elaborate security arrangements in various parts of the country, said reports. The Bahujan Kranti Morcha and other organisations are protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed NRC. The bandh or strike comes even as the Shaheen Bagh protests are underway in Delhi, where protesters have been demonstrating for more than 40 days now in cold Delhi winter against the CAA and NRC.