Bhavnagar, June 6: In a fit of rage, a man stabbed his wife at least 14 times with a knife, leading to her death, over suspicions of infidelity in Palitana town of Gujarat’s Bhavnagar. The victim, 27-year-old Disha Sarvaiya, was killed inside her home while her two children played outside. Her husband, Sagar, accused her of having an extramarital affair after finding her speaking on the phone. The situation escalated when she refused to reveal the caller’s identity, leading to the fatal attack.

According to the Times of India report, the incident took place on Thursday, June 5, around 1 PM in the Shaktinagar area of Palitana. Sagar had called Disha from his workplace but found her phone engaged. When he reached home, he saw her still on the call, which triggered his suspicion and anger. A heated argument broke out between the couple over the phone call. Drishyam-Inspired Murder in Gujarat: Married Woman Kills Man With Lover's Help, Dresses Body in Her Clothes To Fake own Death; Both Arrested.

Sagar then snatched the phone from Disha, but she quickly took it back and refused to disclose who she was speaking with. Enraged by her silence and fueled by suspicion, Sagar attacked her with a knife, stabbing her 13 to 14 times. The brutal assault left Disha dead on the spot while their two young sons were playing outside the house. Gujarat Shocker: Class 10 Student Raped by Teacher After Earning Praise for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Speech on January 26, Accused Arrested.

Following the attack, neighbours alerted the police, who arrived promptly and arrested Sagar at the crime scene. The couple had been married for five years, having met in Mumbai in 2019 when Sagar was working there. The police have registered a murder case against Sagar under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the matter further, as forensic teams were called in to examine the crime scene and gather evidence.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

