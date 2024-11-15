Bhopal, November 15: A 19-year-old youth, Vikas Valmiki, allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a speeding train on the Bhadbhada railway line in Bhopal on Thursday. Vikas, a resident of Kurwai district, Vidisha, posted an intimate reel with a girl on Instagram shortly before the incident.

Vikas reportedly informed his cousin, Rambabu Valmiki, that he was meeting a friend in Sukhi Sewaniya but never returned. Concerned, his family searched for him and later filed a missing person complaint. Around 8:30 pm, police received information about a mutilated body on the Bhadbhada railway track, reported by a railway lineman. Sudden Death in Jagtial: 23-Year-Old Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Telangana (Watch Video).

The family identified Vikas based on a tattoo on his hand. While no suicide note was found, police suspect the act was driven by a love affair. Investigations are ongoing, and other angles are also being explored. Sudden Death in Raisen: Cop Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack While Riding Bike in Madhya Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Vikas lived near Kokta Hanuman Temple and worked at a printing press in Kanhasaiya. His death has raised questions about the impact of personal relationships and social media on mental health. The case has been registered, and further details will be revealed after the post-mortem.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

