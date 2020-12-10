Bhopal, December 10: A Bhopal traffic police constable's request for leave for the wedding of his brother in law has been going viral on social media. The leave application requested that the leave must be granted because his wife has threatened that if he doesn't attend then the repercussions won't be good.

However, according to an NDTV report, this application has landed him in trouble at work. Disciplinary action has been initiated against Constable Dilip Kumar Ahirwar, who was taken off active duty and attached to the Police Lines - a punishment posting - for the "objectionable" letter. UP Police Constable Asks For Leave to 'Expand Family' and Gets it.

Here is the copy of the leave application that has been going viral:

Cop applies for leave for wedding of his brother in law. Requests that it must be granted because his wife has made it clear that if he doesn't go, repercussions wouldn't be good. I am hearing that @MPPoliceOnline is taking action against him now. Please don't Bhopal Police 👮 pic.twitter.com/ncfAHRfvNS — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) December 10, 2020

In his letter, dated December 7, the constable had sought five days' leave to attend his brother-in-law's wedding from December 11.

Senior officer Irshad Wali quoted in the report mentioned that he found the application's language as indiscipline and ordered that the constable be taken off duty. He directed that constable Dilip Ahirwar should be sent to the Police Lines as a punishment.

