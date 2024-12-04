Purnea (Bihar) [India], December 4 (ANI): Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested the accused who allegedly gave death threats to independent MP Pappu Yadav. The held accused was identified as a resident of the Bhojpur area of Bihar, said police.

SP Purnea, Kartikey Sharma said, "We started looking for the person who issued death threats to him. On investigating we found that the person is a resident of the Bhojpur area. On interrogation, no link to the Lawrence Bishnoi group was found. Pappu Yadav had gone to his village 4-5 years ago, and the accused has also been a supporter of the MP... The accused even claimed that the supporters of Pappu Yadav wanted an increase in his security, for which he was asked to issue death threats so Pappu Yadav's security could be increased. The accused was given what he had to say and was also offered money for the same... We are investigating all angles to the case..."

Questioning the police, Pappu Yadav asked why the mastermind behind the threat calls has not been named.

"I want to ask the police, I provided them with the phone numbers used to contact me and issue threats. I received 26 calls from Pakistan, Malaysia, and Nepal. I have submitted nearly 150 audio clips and 200 messages. I want to ask the police, what about the remaining 24 calls. What about the calls from Pakistan and Malaysia?... When the police claim that they have two more videos, I want the call details of the accused's mobile to be brought before the public... Why aren't the two videos being made public? Why isn't the mastermind being named?..." said Yadav.

Earlier, expressing concern over alleged death threats, Pappu Yadav criticised the central government for failing to provide him with adequate security and called for an investigation into the reasons behind the threats.

Pappu Yadav had claimed that the threats were connected to his efforts to expose corruption in a hospital scam, which he plans to raise in Parliament. (ANI)

