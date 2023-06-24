Patna, June 24: Close on the heels of the Aguwani Ghat Khagaria bridge collapse, a portion of another bridge has caved-in in Bihar's Kishanganj district. The bridge was constructed on the Mechi river near Gori village on NH 327E connecting Katihar and Kishanganj districts.

The construction of the bridge was done by GR infra Limited. It has six spans sunk after the deterioration of the pillars. Following its collapse, the district administration has stopped the movement on this bridge. Bihar Bridge Collapse Video: Under Construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge Collapses in Ganga River in Bhagalpur; Labourers Feared Dead.

Bihar Bridge Collapse:

#WATCH | Pillar of an under-construction bridge on Mechi River which connects Katihar and Kishanganj districts in Bihar, caves in near Gori village on NH-327E. pic.twitter.com/VsYAP9xnl7 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

Police officials have been deployed on both sides to prevent motorists travelling on the bridge. Earlier, an under construction bridge in Bihar Khagaria district collapsed on June 4 led to massive criticism of the Bihar government. Madhya Pradesh Bridge Collapse: Labourer Dies As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Katni.

The matter is in the court and the construction company of Khagaria bridge named SP Singla is facing the heat of state government.

