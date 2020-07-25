New Delhi, July 25: Bihar flood and consequent suspension of rail traffic between Sugauli and Majhowalia section has hit train operations badly. At least 6 trains have been diverted after flood water touched the girder of Bridge No 248, forcing the suspension of train services between Sugauli-Narkatiaganj.

The Delhi-Muzaffarpur Sapt Kranti Express Special journey commencing on Friday from Delhi has been diverted via Gorakhpur-Siwan-Chhapra-Hajipur-Muzaffarpur instead of Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj-Sugauli-Muzaffarpur. Bihar Floods: 10 Dead, 1 Lakh People Evacuated, About 10 Lakh People Affected So Far by Deluge Across the State.

Even Muzaffarpur-Delhi Sapt Kranti Express journey starting on Saturday from Muzaffarpur has been similarly diverted via Muzaffarpur-Hajipur-Chhapra-Siwan-Gorakhpur instead of Muzaffarpur-Sugauli-Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur.

The Raxaul-Delhi Satyagrah Express Special which starts its journey on Saturday from Raxaul is also being diverted via Raxaul-Sikta-Narkatiaganj instead of Raxaul-Sugauli-Narkatiaganj. Similarly the trains from Delhi onwards that started on Friday was diverted via Narkatiaganj-Sikta-Raxaul instead of Narkatiaganj-Sugauli-Raxaul.

Not just trains to the national capital but even connecting those to Mumbai too were subject to diversion due to the Bihar floods.

The Bandra Terminus-Muzaffarpur Express Special journey commencing on July 23 from Bandra Terminus was diverted via Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Hajipur-Muzaffarpur instead of Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj-Sugauli-Muzaffarpur.

Similarly, the trains opposite journey from Muzaffarpur to Bandra Terminus, starting Saturday is also being diverted via Muzaffarpur-Hajipur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur instead of Muzaffarpur-Sugauli-Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur, said an Indian Railways official.

