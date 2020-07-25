Patna, July 25: The flood situation in Bihar continued to remain grim with over 10 lakh people affected due to the deluge across parts of the state. According to details by Principal Secy, Bihar Disaster Management Dept, Pratyaya Amrit, as many as 1 lakh people have been evacuated from flood-hit districts with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The official further added saying that 21 relief camps have been set up across the state to help the affected people while 271 community kitchens are working out of which, 186 are in Darbhanga.

In Bihar, a total of 10 people have been killed in floods. Many districts in the northern parts of the state have been severely affected by the deluge. The floods are a result of swelling of several rivers following incessant rains in the region. A bulletin issued by the state's disaster management department, said that West Champaran district, which is situated along the border with Nepal and through which flows the Gandak river, has been the worst-hit accounting for seven of the deaths. Bihar Floods: 19 NDRF Teams Deployed, Scores Rehabilitated as Heavy Rainfall in Nepal Swells Gandak and Kosi Rivers.

Apart from West Champaran, several other districts that have reported flood-related deaths include Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Khagaria. Reports inform that Darbhanga also accounts for the largest number of people hit by the floods, which has affected 3.46 lakh population there.

Panic and fear gripped Gopalganj when the Saran embankment was breached at various places by the Gandak river, Due to this nearly 50,000 residents of 45 villages in the district were affected. The flood water also inundated the National Highway 28, affecting traffic on the road that connects Gopalganj to many adjoining districts and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

