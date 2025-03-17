Vaishali, March 17: In a horrifying incident, a woman was arrested for brutally killing her husband after he allegedly caught her talking to her lover in Bihar’s Vaishali district. The shocking crime took place in Bhatauli village on March 14, triggering panic among locals. The accused, Priyanka Devi, stabbed her husband’s private parts with a knife and smashed his head with a brick during a heated argument. Family members rushed the victim, Mithilesh Paswan, to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

According to a Times of India report, the couple had a history of frequent disputes, with Mithilesh suspecting his wife of having an extramarital affair. On the day of the incident, he allegedly caught Priyanka speaking to her lover over the phone, leading to a heated confrontation. Enraged by his accusations, Priyanka reportedly attacked him in a fit of rage, inflicting fatal injuries. The brutal crime shocked the neighborhood, with locals alerting the authorities soon after. Bihar Shocker: Woman’s Body With 10 Nails Hammered Into Feet Found in Nalanda; Police Suspect Rape, Murder.

Police officials stated that Priyanka tried to flee the scene with her three children after locking Mithilesh inside a room. However, her escape was foiled when family members and neighbors confronted her, demanding to know his whereabouts. After persistent questioning, she allegedly admitted that Mithilesh was no more, prompting locals to break open the locked room. They found him gravely injured and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Bihar Shocker: Patient Dies As Doctor Relies on YouTube Videos for Treatment in Patna, Hospital Staff Flee After Tensions Escalate.

Law enforcement authorities have taken Priyanka into custody and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder. SDPO Gopal Mandal confirmed her arrest, stating that she has confessed to the crime during interrogation. The police have sent Mithilesh’s body for postmortem and are recording statements from family members and eyewitnesses.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

