Srinagar, September 2: Seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been tested positive for coronavirus in the past five days. Following this, BJP's headquarters Trikuta Nagar in Jammu was shut last Saturday for 10 days as a precautionary measure.

Among the leaders who have been tested positive for COVID-19 include MP Jugal Kishore, as reported by Hindustan Times, party vice-president Narinder Singh, general secretary Sunil Sharma; general secretary-organisation Ashok Koul, former lawmaker Shakti Raj Parihar, general secretary Vibodh Gupta and Mahila Morcha president Sanjita Dogra. Pramod Sawant Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goa CM Opts For Home Isolation.

As per the details, most of the affected leaders are undergoing COVID-19 treatment at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana super speciality hospital at Kakryal in Jammu’s Reasi district. Earlier, BJP State president Ravinder Raina also recovered from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Youth Congress (PYC) president Uday Bhan Chib and other activists staged a protest outside the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana super speciality hospital on Monday. They accused that the hospital authorities are admitting only dignitaries.

