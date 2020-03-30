Dead Bodies of Coronavirus Victims to be Cremated Irrespective of Religion, Burial Allowed Outside Mumbai: BMC

Visitors being screened for coronavirus at BMC head office in Mumbai (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 30: Dead bodies of those died due to coronavirus will be cremated irrespective of religion, according to a circular issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Monday. In the circular, Praveen Pardeshi added that bodies of COVID-19 victims won't be allowed to be buried and only five people can attend the funeral. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 30.

While Hindus and Sikhs cremate bodies, Muslims and Christians bury them. "If someone insists to bury the body, they will only be permitted if the body is taken out of Mumbai city's jurisdiction," the BMC chief clarified. Earlier, China had issued an order that people who died due to coronavirus should not be buried but cremated quickly. China had said that the burial of their dead bodies could increase the risk of disease transmission.

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak. The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 200 in Maharashtra, including eight deaths.