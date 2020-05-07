Bois Locker Room Whistleblower Says Most Girls Whose Pictures Were Shared Were Minors, Shares More Murky Details About The Instagram Chat Group

Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group of Delhi Teenagers Glorifying Gang Rape Busted (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 7: The whistleblower of the Bois Locker Room scandal has made startling revelations about the private Instagram chat group wherein teenage boys from prominent south Delhi schools discussed underage girls’ body parts, shared their pictures and glorified gangrape. Speaking to a news channel, the whistleblower said one of his friends was randomly added in the Bois Locker Room group and then they got to know about the obscene stuff and lewd comments made by members of the group.

"A friend of mine was randomly added in the Bois Locker Room chat group. He found a picture of one of his friends and shared screenshots of chats with her. She then came to me and showed screenshots of pictures and chats from the group," the whistleblower said. He further said that most girls whose pictures were shared in the group are underage and many of them knew about the Bois Locker Room group. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Leaks & Worrying 'Gang Rape Comments' by Delhi Teenage Boys Is a Grim Reminder of Mumbai IB School Students Talking About 'Raping' Classmate.

"Most of the victims are minors. They were scared. They thought to create a confession page and decided to demand an apology from those who shared their pictures and made lewd comments in the Bois Locker Room group. "But I knew more should be done. I thought this should become a movement against boys who think they can get away with anything," the whistleblower said. He then decided to contact girls who were objectified by the teenage boys in the Bois Locker Room group. Girls Locker Room vs Boys Locker Room, Is the Rape Threat Screenshot Part of ‘Revenge’ by Murky World of Alt Profiles of Teenagers?

"Many Instagram IDs of the schoolgirls were also posted on the group with obscene pictures. Thorugh screenshots, I managed to contact some of the victims and created a common group of them," he said. The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Wednesday arrested a young man who is the admin of the Bois Locker Room group. According to police, the 18-year-old said that he was the group admin though he didn't know all groups members personally.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy from a prominent school of South Delhi was apprehended by the Cyber Cell in connection with the incident. The incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot of the group chats on social media.

She wrote: "A group of South Delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named 'boy's locker room' where they objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG." LatestLY was first to report about the Bois Locker Room group.