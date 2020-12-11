Kolkata, December 11: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya who was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata earlier this week, showed signs of improvement in all clinical aspects on Friday the hospital informed. Adding that he is under doctor's observation 24X7. "We've extubated him at 11:30 am. He's currently on NIV(Non-invasive ventilation). He has signs of improvement in almost all clinical aspects, he's conscious & alert. Blood pressure, pulse & oxygen saturation stable," said the hospital in a statement. Ex-West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Hospitalised.

However, the hospital said that it can not said at this moment whether he is completely out of danger or not. "Treating doctors are observing and managing him 24x7. We have to give some more time to say he is completely out of danger. So the prognosis at this time remains guarded and critical," the Woodlands Hospital added, as per the news agency ANI. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health Update: Former West Bengal CM Admitted to Hospital; CM Mamata Banerjee Prays For His Speedy Recovery.

The former West Bengal CM was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Monday. He is currently undergoing treatment at the ICU of Woodlands Hospital. Bhattacharjee was immediately rushed to the hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing and other issues. According to reports, Bhattacharjee's oxygen saturation level was below 70.

