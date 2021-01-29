New Delhi, January 29: The Budget session of the Parliament will begin today and will be conducted in two parts. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both houses. In the address, the President usually outlines the government's agenda, achievements and plan for the coming year.

The first phase of the session will begin today with President Kovind's address and end on February 15. The second phase will run from March 8 to April 8. The Union budget will be presented in parliament on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithataman. Paperless Budget 2021: First Time in History, Finance Ministry Decides Not to Print the Budget Documents Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

This session will be held as per COVID-19 protocols, with Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha meeting in shifts of five hours each -- with the upper house meeting from 9 AM to 2 PM and the lower house in the evening from 3 PM to 8 PM. For the first time, the members of both the Houses will be seated in three different locations - chambers of both houses and the Central Hall.

Watch DD News- Budget Session 2021 to Begin Today:

On account of the coronavirus pandemic this year, the Union Budget will be paperless. Therefore all the documents and the Economic Survey would be made available online soon after the authenticated copies are laid on the Table of the House.

