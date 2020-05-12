Called 'Coronavirus Carrier' by Neighbours, Delhi Doctor Moves to OYO Rooms, Says 'Housing Society Ostracised Him For Treating COVID-19 Patients'

Healthcare worker (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 12: A 36-year-old doctor in Delhi had to leave his house and move to a hotel after he was allegedly harassed by his housing society. Dr Mani Shankar Madhav, who would live in Dwarka, is now staying in OYO Rooms. He was on COVID-19 duty in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital from March 16 to March 31 and was quarantined thereafter. He alleged that people of his housing society harassed him by calling him "COVID-19 carrier". Madhya Pradesh Man, Who Recovered From Coronavirus, Ostracised by Neighbours, Decides to Sell House.

Dr Madhav has written a complaint to the police, saying he was ostracized by the housing society in Dwarka North. "For over a month, I am being ill-treated because I have stayed around COVID-19 patients. They do not enter the lift that I am in. Around 20 days ago, I was asked not to touch the main gate of the apartment. People changed their direction wherever I went," he said. His wife is also a doctor. Reports of Doctors Being Ostracised Disturbing: Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"They are treating me like I am a ‘COVID-19 carrier’ and anyone working or coming in contact with me can get infected. They blamed me for using the lift and advised me to keep my domestic help in my flat," Dr Madhav said in his complaint. He alleged that the police had initially refused to register an FIR or receive his complaint. DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said cops were looking into the allegations, The Hindu reported.

Dr Madhav said that he plans to leave the society after the lockdown ends. "I'm staying in an Oyo room. I moved in here with my pet two days ago. I will go to the hospital from here till the lockdown is over," he told India Today.