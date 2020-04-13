Madhya Pradesh Man, Who Recovered From Coronavirus, Ostracised by Neighbours, Decides to Sell House:

MP man who recovered from coronavirus decides to sell house after being ostracised (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, April 13: A man from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, who recovered from coronavirus, has alleged that he has been ostracised by neighbours. Speaking to news agency ANI, the man said his neighbours have ostracised his entire family members. Facing social boycott, the man has decided to sell his house and shift to some other place. He has put up a banner in his balcony that read "this house is up for sale". Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates on April 13.

"My neighbours ask others not to walk in the lane from where my family passes. They told our milk supplier to stop supply or they will be infected. We need essentials to live so we have decided to shift from here," the man said. Earlier, the national carrier Air India said that its crew members which helped fly Indians back home during the coronavirus crisis were being ostracised by their communities.

IndiGo airline also said that there have been cases of its employees facing the same situation due to their duty and travel history. healthcare workers in Delhi and Noida have faced ostracisation by locals. Madhya Pradesh has reported over 500 cases of coronavirus so far, including 36 deaths, which is the second-highest death toll in India.