Jaipur, July 7: Camels, also called the ship of the desert, can these days be seen taking 'schools' to the doorsteps of students to ensure their education does not suffer during the pandemic. The students get guidance from school teachers along with the regular notes, textbooks and stationery at a time when they don't have an internet or mobile connection.

Ferrying teachers and stationery on their back, these camels have been travelling miles in the interiors of the state to deliver textbooks, notes, content, stationery etc to students who lack mobile and internet connection and are thereby unable to attend online classes.

Surprisingly, these teachers can also be seen teaching students sitting in the fields or on the roadside in the hot weather. Their unique effort is drawing praise from different quarters including locals, public representatives as well as education minister Govind Singh Dotasara. Online Classes in Pandemic Are Fun! Typo in Surname of Student by Teacher Leads to a Major Gaffe and Internet Has No Chill.

Appreciating this initiative of the teachers, Dotasara praised their innovative model and said 'I salute your devotion to duty, being performed while facing all challenges.'

The initiative has been taken under the "Aao Ghar se Seekhen" campaign and the Smile 3 project where education is delivered online to students when schools are closed during the pandemic. However, at places where the mobile network is not available, teachers are visiting the remote villages in desert areas on camels to ensure continuation of studies.

Camels have been chosen as the medium as there are no smooth roads for vehicles to ply on, so a distance of 10-12 kilometre is being covered on camels.

As per the schedule, these teachers will ride thrice a day to reach their schools in Barmer district.

School principal Room Singh Jakhar said, "A few teachers are really working hard to ensure students get regular notes on time. A few of them are Muknaram Dhaka, Biharilal Dhaka and Birmaram Bana. We have selected 100 students to be reached. I salute the team of such passionate teachers."

Besides teachers, even this principal is going door-to-door to teach those students without a mobile connection. Distributing free text materials to needy students following the corona guidelines, the team is also handing out sanitisers, masks, etc.

This work was appreciated by the local villagers and public representatives. The Sarpanch of Bhimthal, Ramlal Daukia, says that the team of teachers, including the principal, took a unique initiative. "They are doing a great job of reaching out to the students living on the fringes and teaching them. This team can be called a passionate team of teachers."

Banwari Lal Bairwa, District Education Officer Secondary, Barmer said, "Despite the lack of resources in the desert areas, teachers are reaching out to the children, which is a very good and commendable work."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2021 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).