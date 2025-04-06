In a shocking breach of trust, a Canara Bank field officer was caught red-handed stealing INR 1.28 lakh from the donation box of the revered Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The accused, Abhinav Saxena, allegedly hid bundles of INR 500 and INR 200 notes in his underwear during the donation-counting process. Temple security grew suspicious and conducted a search, recovering 218 notes of IINR 500 and 98 notes of INR 200 from him. The theft was detected under CCTV surveillance as bank officials and temple staff jointly handled the donation box. Following the incident, Saxena was taken into custody, and a case was registered on the complaint of temple manager Munish Sharma. Police interrogation is currently underway. Theft Caught on Camera in Lucknow: Thief Steals Offering Box From Ram Janki Temple; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

#मथुरा : वृंदावन के विश्व प्रसिद्ध बांके बिहारी मंदिर में दान राशि की गिनती के दौरान केनरा बैंक से आए कर्मचारी पर चोरी का आरोप लगा है। मंदिर की दान पेटी की गिनती के दौरान सुरक्षा कर्मियों को शक होने पर बैंक कर्मी अभिनव सक्सेना की तलाशी ली गई, जिसमें उसकी अंडरवीयर से 500 और 200 के… pic.twitter.com/A39zzkDUEu — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) April 6, 2025

मथुरा : बांके बिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन से बैंक के फील्ड ऑफिसर अभिनव सक्सेना ने 8 लाख रुपए चुरा लिए। दानपात्र खुलने के बाद जब पैसे गिने जा रहे थे, तब बैंक अफसर भी मौजूद थे। CCTV कैमरे से निगरानी हो रही थी। तभी ये मामला पकड़ में आया। pic.twitter.com/7LeQEQcD3r — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 6, 2025

