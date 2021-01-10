New Delhi, January 10: AI 176, Air India's inaugural flight between San Francisco and Bengaluru, fueled by women power is soaring high after crossing the 'top of the world, North Pole and is set to make history after completing world longest 17-hour air distance. The all women cockpit crew is undeniably highly motivated and determined to create history. Air India's All Women Crew San Francisco-Bengaluru Flight Reaches 'Top of the World', Flies Over North Pole.

The journey will add another feather to Captain Zoya Aggarwal's hat, who is commanding the flight. She also holds the record for being the youngest woman commander on the world on a Boeing-777. Captain Aggarwal has a flying experience of more than 8000 hrs and command experience in a B-777 aircraft of more than 10 years and more than 2500 flying hours. Air India's All-Women Crew to Fly 17-Hour Flight From San Francisco To Bengaluru Over North Pole, Check Full Route Map.

Read the Tweet by Air India Here:

#FlyAI : Air India's all-women Cockpit Crew of AI176 from @flySFO to @BLRAirport Capt Zoya Aggarwal (P1), Capt Papagari Thanmai(P1), Capt Akansha Sonaware(P2)& Capt Shivani Manhas (P2) With Capt Nivedita Bhasin ED(Flight Safety) to power this round-the-world direct flight. pic.twitter.com/ToB2E5M4Tf — Air India (@airindiain) January 10, 2021

#FlyAI : Initial captures before we embarked on the historic flight AI 176 @flySFO to @BLRAirport . pic.twitter.com/6WGCLtLt22 — Air India (@airindiain) January 10, 2021

"I am looking forward to creating history. I'm super excited. Tomorrow, we are going to set world records of all kinds. I have goosebumps thinking about it," Captain Zoya Aggarwal said in an interview to India Today TV on Saturday.

Three more pilots are in the cockpit of the historic flight that will cover a distance of around 14,000 kilometres over a time period of 17 hours. Captian Papagari Thanmai is also in the crew. Captian Akansha Sonaware as well as Captain Shivani Manhas are also serving on the flights as pilots.

Captain Nivedita Bhasin, the Executive Director (Flight Safety) of Air India, is also tarvelling as a passenger on the first ever non-stop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco.

The flight has departed from San Francisco at 8:30 PM (Local Time) on January 9 and will reach Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 3.45 AM (local time) on January 11. The flight is being operated on a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

