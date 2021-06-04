New Delhi, June 4: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has come up with a dress code for all employees, banning jeans, T-shirts and sports shoes and advising the staff to be formally dressed while on duty. An order has been issued and CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has made it clear to his officers that casual wear like jeans and sports shoes will not be tolerated, a report by Hindustan Times said. Who is IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal? Everything You Need to Know About New CBI Director And Former Maharashtra DGP.

According to the report, the order said the male CBI officials will wear shirts, formal trousers, and formal shoes. In addition, they have been told to come to the office properly shaved. The female staff of the CBI has been asked to wear only sarees, suits, formal shirts, and trousers, the report said. "No jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, chappals, ad casual attire is allowed in office," read the CBI order. Maharashtra Government Issues Dress Code For Employees, Bans T-Shirts and Jeans in Office.

The report also said heads of the CBI branches in various parts of the country have been asked to implement the dress code and to ensure adherence by their staff. Speaking to the newspaper, CBI officers said formal dressing has always been a protocol. "However, over the years, people started wearing casuals... like jeans and T-shirts and nobody stopped it," an officer was quoted as saying.

The dress code, according to the report, is a part of CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's plans aimed at improving the agency's efficiency and image. He took charge as CBI Director on March 26. Before joining as the new Director of CBI, Jaiswal was the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He has also served as Mahrashtra's Director General of Police (DGP) and had a stint in India's external intelligence agency, R&AW.

