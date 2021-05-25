New Delhi, May 25: A high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 25, appointed former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He has been appointed for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Former Maharashtra DGP, Appointed CBI Director.

Apart from PM Modi, the selection committee comprised of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

In order, the Department of Personnel and Training (DPT) said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS, (Maharashtra 1985) as Director, CBI for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier.

IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Appointed New CBI Chief:

IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed as Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of 2 years pic.twitter.com/jFGwZbOen4 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Who is IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal?

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is the 1985 batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre. He was the former DGP of Maharashtra. He also held the position of the police commissioner of Mumbai.

Jaiswal was also associated with the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) for nine years during which he served as the additional secretary of India's external intelligence agency for three years. At present, he is the chief of the Central Industrial Security Force.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).