Centre Allows Harvesting of Crops on Condition that Social Distancing is Practiced by Farm Workers, Exempts Sale of Agricultural Goods From COVID-19 Lockdown

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and coronavirus lockdown. (Photo Credit: ANI /IANS)

New Delhi, April 2: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday stated that Prime Minister Nanendra Modi had allowed harvesting of the crops on condition that social distancing is practiced by the farm workers. Also, sale of related items like pesticides, fertilizers, seeds are exempted from the coronavirus lockdown.

Informing about the latest development, the Union Minister said, while addressing the media, "Prime Minister has allowed harvesting of the crops on condition that social distancing is practiced by the farm workers. Transportation of harvesting machines have also been exempted during the corona lockdown." MHA Orders States to Follow Coronavirus Lockdown Strictly, Asks Them to Take Strict Action on Violations.

Adding more, he said "We are ensuring availability of food and other essential commodities throughout the country. Agriculture is prime activity in our country,so sale of related items like pesticides, fertilizers, seeds are exempted from the coronavirus lockdown."

Earlier in the day, Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued a circular to all states to adhere to its guidelines on lockdown. The Home Ministry even asked the states to take strict action on violation of lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 1,965 on Thursday. The number of positive cases witnessed a spike with as many as 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. The Health Ministry, in its latest update stated that 50 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest nine from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat.