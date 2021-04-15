Mumbai, April 15: A heart-wrenching video has surfaced on the internet from Maharashtra's Chandrapur in which a man is seen pleading for medical help for his COVID-19 positive father. Sagar Kishore Naharshetivar took his ailing father to several hospitals in Maharashtra and Telnagana but in vain. His search for a hospital bed for his coronavirus-infected father started Tuesday afternoon. Maharashtra Records 58,952 New COVID-19 Cases, 278 Deaths.

"I have been on the move since 3 pm yesterday. First I went to the Warora hospital, then the one in Chandrapur. Then we went to private hospitals as there were no beds," Sagar told NDTV yesterday. All hospitals in Chandrapur were closed for 24 hours on Wednesday as healthcare facilities got overburdened following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Receiving no help in Maharashtra, Sagar decided to take his father to Telangana. Lockdown In Maharashtra Can Be Imposed If Current COVID-19 Situation Prevails, Warns CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"We reached Telangana around 3 am. But there were no beds there either. Then we came back in the morning. We have been waiting here since," he said. "Either you make a bed available for him, or you kill him with an injection. I cannot take him home like this and you have no beds available," he added.

COVID-19 Patient’s Son Says 'Give a Bed or Kill Him':

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804. Also, 39,624 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 29,05,721. Due to spike in COVID-19 cases, people in most parts of the state are struggling to find beds, ventilators, oxygen and medication.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2021 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).