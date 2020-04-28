Chennai Hairdresser, Who Illegally Kept Salon Open during Lockdown, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Representational Image for Haircut (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Chennai, April 28: In a major development, a hairdresser in Chennai who defied COVID-19 lockdown and kept his business open has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 36-year-old runs salon in Koyambedu area which comes under Greater Chennai Corporation. He was shifted to Kilpauk Medical College. Meanwhile, officials have started to track his contact, The News Minute reported. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

According to the report, the man also visited the homes of customers to give them haircut and massage. Till now, 32 people who came in contact with a hairdresser, have been placed under home quarantine. “He had given us about 25 contacts. We have traced 32 and sent their samples for testing,” an official said. COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 29,435 With 1543 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 934.

The condition of the hairdresser is said to be stable. His had voluntarily approached health officials for coronavirus testing after he developed COVID-19 symptoms. While his shop is located in Koyambedu, he resides at Valasaravakkam. His family has also been isolated.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1937 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu. Out of the total cases, 1101 are recovered patients, while 24 have lost their lives due to the infection.