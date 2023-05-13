Mumbai, May 13: The Chennai police recently arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing his minor girlfriend in the Villupuram district. The accused, a drummer by profession is said to have killed his 17-year-old girlfriend after she insisted on him marrying her as she was pregnant. Police officials said that after killing the minor girl, the accused buried her body near a graveyard in a village near Gingee. The accused killed his girlfriend as she was forcing him to marry her after she became pregnant.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased was three months pregnant when her boyfriend allegedly killed her. The accused has been identified as B Agilan, a resident of a village near Vikkiravandi in the Villupuram district. Besides the accused, cops also arrested his friend R Suresh Kumar (22) for helping the accused dispose of the body. Chennai Shocker: Youth Hacked to Death by Married Woman’s Family for Eloping in Puzhal.

Victim Identified As Class XI Student

Meanwhile, the cops have also launched a manhunt for another friend of the accused involved in the crime. The incident came to light on May 6 when the workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act found a part of the body buried near the graveyard. Soon, they alerted the local authorities and police, who reached the crime scene and began investigating the matter.

Following this, cops sent the body to the Mundiyampakkam government medical college hospital for post-mortem, which revealed that the victim was three months pregnant at the time of the murder. Later, the victim was identified to be a Class XI student at a government school. An officer said that on May 4, the minor girl had gone missing from home. Chennai Horror: Sex Worker Murders Ex-Lover in Pudukottai, Chops Body Into Pieces and Buries It in Sands; Arrested.

Investigation Reveals "Relationship" of Accused and Victim

During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the accused and the victim were in a relationship for the past few months. An officer privy to the case said that the minor girl kept on insisting that the drummer marries her after she became pregnant. The officer further said that the accused invited the girl to a secluded place in order to sort out issues.

However, things escalated between the two when all of a sudden the accused assaulted the girl with his hands before strangulating her. Later, he buried her body with the help of his friends. After the incident came to light, cops traced the accused to Chennai where he confessed to his crimes. Following this, cops arrested one of his friends and launched a manhunt to nab the other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2023 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).