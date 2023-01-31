Dakshina Kannada, January 31: A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his mother scolded him over his mobile addiction, here. The deceased was identified as Jnanesh, son of Jagadish and Vinaya.

When Jnanesh, a class 9 student, was watching mobile after coming back home from the Sacred Heart School, Vinaya scolded him for mobile addiction and asked him to put it away. Hyderabad: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide Due To Poor Performance in Examinations.

Sad over it, the boy told his mother that he would come back after taking a bath. He went inside and hanged himself to death from a ceiling fan in his room on Monday evening. A case has been registered.

