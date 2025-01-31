A shocking incident in Chennai’s Kanathur area has sparked outrage after a viral video showed a group of women being chased and harassed by youths in two vehicles, one carrying a DMK flag. The incident occurred on January 25 when the women were returning home to Muttukadu via East Coast Road. A luxury car suddenly blocked their path, and around six men attacked their vehicle, hurled abuses, and made obscene remarks. Terrified, the women reversed and drove nearly four kilometers to their residence, but the ordeal continued as the men followed them home and continued threatening them. The disturbing footage has triggered widespread condemnation. Police have registered cases against the youths for mischief, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint. Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. Authorities have assured strict action against those involved in the harassment. Bengaluru: 3 Bike-Borne Men Chase Woman's Car on Busy Roads, Her Terrifying Encounter Captured on Video.

Women Harassed in Chennai

#CHENNAI - A group of men chased women in a car in the middle of the night on Chennai’s ECR Road – Shocking video!#Chennai | #WomenSafety pic.twitter.com/5T7oGsDPGu — Suresh (@isureshofficial) January 29, 2025

