A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar shows a PT teacher being assaulted by a student’s mother and sister at a school event. The incident took place at GC Public School Junior Wing during the annual program, “Grain Fiesta - 2024, The Awakening.” According to reports, an argument erupted between the teacher and the student over entry to the programme, leading to the violent altercation. The viral video depicts the teacher slapping and hitting the student, who was accompanied by his mother and sister. The women then retaliated, beating the teacher with slaps, kicks, and shoes. They even pulled at his coat and shirt in an attempt to stop him from attacking the student. The altercation escalated until other teachers and attendees intervened. An FIR has been registered by the police based on the viral video. Telangana Shocker: Teacher Drags Student, Brutally Thrashes Him in Gollagudem, Parents Demand Action After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

PT Teacher Beaten in Uttar Pradesh

सम्बन्धित प्रकरण में थाना नई मण्डी पुलिस द्वारा आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) November 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)