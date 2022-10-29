Raipur, October 29: Three men have been apprehended for allegedly killing the 23-year-old nephew of a Congress corporator and burying his body at an isolated place in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said on Saturday. The police on Friday detained three men for the murder of Wahazuddin alias Babu, who had been reported missing since September 25, an official said.

The incident took place on September 25 at WRS Colony under Khamtarai police station limits, and it came to light on Friday evening when the victim's body was exhumed and the trio were detained, he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Babu, who was the nephew of a Congress corporator in the Birgaon Municipal Corporation, was in a relationship with the daughter of one of the accused. This may be the reason for the murder, the official said.

On September 25, Babu went missing, following which a missing person's report was lodged with Urla police station, he said. During the investigation, the police detained the trio, who revealed that they had killed Babu and buried his body at WRS Colony, the official said. The exhumed body has been sent for autopsy and an offence has been registered in this regard, he added.