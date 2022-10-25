The festival of Diwali was celebrated with pomp in Chhattisgarh. The next morning of Diwali, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached Jajangiri village in Patan block of Durg district where he worshiped Gaura-Gauri and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. According to the tradition of Chhattisgarh, he went near Gaura-Gauri and prayed for the good wishes of the people of the state. During this, the CM was whipped. According to the tradition of Chhattisgarh, people belief that on the occasion of Gaura-Gauri Puja, the blows made with the sticks avert evil and bring prosperity. The Chief Minister takes part in this folk ritual every year to wish for the prosperity of the state.

Bhupesh Baghel Gets Whipped As Part of Ritual:

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel getting whipped (sota) as part of a ritual on the occasion of 'Gauri-Gaura Puja' in Durg pic.twitter.com/avzApa8Ydq — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 25, 2022

