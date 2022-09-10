A 21-year-old youth was shot dead by two brothers in UP's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday on suspicion of being a child lifter. The incident took place in Parauli village. Reportedly, the deceased was returning home from Saharanpur's Miragpur village on motorcycles along with other workers. The accused duo, Dharmveer Singh and Ompal Singh mistook them for criminals and fired at them. Upon getting shot, the youth died on spot. Meanwhile, both the accused were held by the police.

