China's Yunnan Minzu University Hindi Department Head Shares Warm Message on 70th Foundation Day of ICCR

Yunnan Minzu University Hindi Department Head Shares Warm Message (Photo Credits: Twitter/@DDNewsLive)

New Delhi, April 10: Cao Chenrui, the Head Of Hindi Department at Yunnan Minzu University in China, shared a warm message for Indian Council for Cultural Relations on its 70th Foundation Day. In a video message, Chenrui informed that her Hindi name is Priya and she studied at ICCR Delhi in 2008. She also said that she loves India and have many friends there. ICCR Observes 70th Foundation Day; Postpones Mega Event Due to COVID-19.

"Namaste, my Indian friends. The Coronavirus outbreak has created havoc across the world, hope you all are safe with your family. My Chinese name is Cao Chenrui and my Hindi name is Priya. I teach Hindi at Yunnan Minzu University. I got a chance to become a student of ICCR in 2008. It was a golden opportunity for me," Chenrui said.

WATCH: A warm message for ICCR from Cao Chenrui (Priya), Head Of Dept. (Hindi department) at Yunnan Minzu University, #China, on the occasion of the 70th Foundation Day of @ICCR_Delhi @EOIBeijing @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/4Ej52hd9LI — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 10, 2020

She added that "I like to thank the Indian government and ICCR for giving me the chance to learn Indian culture. The Important thing is that now I love India. I hope that the political relations between India and China go long."

The ICMR on Thursday celebrated its 70th Foundation Day. However, the grand celebrations planned earlier were postponed to next year due to COVID-29 pandemic. ICMR was founded in 1950 by India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people.