New Delhi, January 9: A Chinese soldier was held near the South Pangong Tso Lake region on Indian side of the Line of Actual Control, confirmed the Indian Army officials. The soldier was held on Friday, said a statement issued today by the armed forces. He has been confirmed as a member of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"During early hours of 08 January 2021, a Chinese soldier was apprehended on the Indian Side of the LAC, Ladakh, in the area South of Pangong Tso lake. The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area," Indian Army said in a statement.

"Troops from either side are deployed along LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops. PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which crossed LAC," the statement further added.

Update by ANI

Troops from either side are deployed along LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops. PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures & circumstances under which crossed LAC: Indian Army https://t.co/iitBluKSNe — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

The incident comes amid the ongoing Sino-Indian tensions, with both sides involved in a standoff since May this year. The border row erupted after the Chinese side attempted to unilaterally change the status quo in portion of Ladakh in May this year. Since then, several round of talks have been held but the impasse is yet to be broken.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2021 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).