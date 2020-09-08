Navi Mumbai, September 8: The City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (CIDCO) on Tuesday rejected the idea of declaring areas in Navi Mumbai and Uran as conservation reserves, where thousands of flamingos migrated in April and May in 2020. Maharashtra's planning agency stated that the flamingos are 'developable land parcels' and added that these are salt pans.

Writing a letter to the Maharashtra forest department, CIDCO said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "They are developable land parcels and revenue records show them as saltpans. CIDCO had constructed several bunds along Navi Mumbai’s coastline as a part of its development strategy. However, overtime villagers broke these bunds for fishing purposes and allowed creek water to create several ponds. TSC and NRI are a result of this. As per 2017 wetland rules, these lands do not qualify to be declared as wetlands." Migratory Flamingos Flock to Navi Mumbai: Pictures and Videos of Flamingo Birds Swarming Mesmerise Netizens As the Turnout Increases Than Last Year!

Earlier in April and May, the Talawe wetlands near NRI Complex and Training Ship Chanakya (TSC) in Navi Mumbai was coloured pink as thousands of the flamingos migrated. These flamingos feed on algae, crustaceans, shrimp, and aquatic plants due to which their colour is pink.

According to the plan, CIDCO is mulling to develop a golf course and 17 buildings with 1,564 flats and 20 offices in the area. However, local residents and environments have opposed the proposed constructions. Though Bombay high has stayed the construction, the matter has reached the Supreme Court and is pending.

Apart from residents and environmentalists, State Mangrove Cell in April proposed protection of five sites -- NRI (21.9 ha), TSC (14 ha) in Navi Mumbai, and Panje (124 ha), Bhendkhal (8 ha) and Belpada (30 ha) in Uran. State Mangrove Cell had also sought comments from the Raigad district administration and landowners under the Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ). However, both NMSEZ and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) have rejected the proposed protection.

