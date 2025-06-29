Uttarkashi, June 29: At least two labourers lost their lives, and seven others are still missing after a devastating cloudburst triggered a landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district early on Sunday. The incident occurred near an under-construction hotel in the Silai area along the Yamunotri National Highway, washing away a labourers' campsite where 29 workers had taken shelter.

While 20 people were rescued, nine were reported missing. Later, it was confirmed that two people were dead. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while speaking to reporters, confirmed the recovery of two bodies. Uttarkashi Cloud Burst: 8-9 Workers Go Missing After Sudden Cloud Burst on Barkot-Yamunotri Marg in Uttarakhand Causes Heavy Damage to Under-Construction Hotel Site (Watch Videos).

"This morning, a large landslide occurred in Uttarkashi, trapping 29 people who were working there. Twenty people have been evacuated from their homes. Two bodies have been recovered so far," he said.

CM Dhami also assured that extensive rescue operations were underway. "NDRF, SDRF and other related teams are carrying out the rescue operations at the site. For the next two months, all the District Magistrates have been asked to remain on high alert," he stated. Cloudburst in Uttarkashi: 8 Workers Go Missing After Sudden Cloudburst on Barkot-Yamunotri Road in Uttarakhand Causes Heavy Damage to Hotel Construction Site (Watch Videos).

The affected labourers were working at a private hotel construction site. According to an official statement, the rescue efforts involve 20 companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), five of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and eight police teams.

The missing workers have been identified as Dujelal (55), Keval Thapa (43), Roshani Choudhary (40), Vimla Dhami (26), Kalluram Chaudhary (55), Bobby (38), Chotu (22), Priyansh (20), and Manish Dhami (40).

Due to the prevailing weather conditions, authorities have issued advisories asking pilgrims to postpone their travel to Char Dham shrines -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- and stay at safe locations until conditions improve.

The Chief Minister said that food, accommodation, and essential services are being provided at designated shelters. "Due to bad weather conditions, we have suspended the Char Dham Yatra, and the pilgrims have been asked to stay in safe locations where food, accommodation and necessary items are being provided to them. As soon as the conditions improve, all the pilgrims will be allowed to move forward," CM Dhami said.

He also spoke about ongoing UPSC exams across the state. "The administration brought students or candidates to some places in some districts. Despite the bad weather, the percentage of candidates taking the exam is better than last year. We are working in every possible way to ensure the safety of all the people," he said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in the state.

Vikram Singh, Director of the Dehradun Weather Office, said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place in several districts in Uttarakhand for the next two days. A red alert has been issued for Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar. For other districts, an orange alert has been issued for two days, beginning Sunday." He further warned residents living near rivers and streams to take precautions and shift to safer areas.

"Even on July 1 and 2, heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted in the state," he said. As rivers continue to swell dangerously close to their banks, the administration has urged residents near riverbanks to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols.

