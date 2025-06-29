A cloud burst occurred in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district today, June 29. The news was confirmed by Prashant Arya, District Magistrate of Uttarkashi. Prashant Arya told the news agency ANI that a cloud burst in Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri marg caused heavy damage to an under-construction hotel site. "8-9 workers at the under-construction hotel site are missing," he added. The district magistrate further said that the police, SDRF and NDRF have left for the spot. Uttarakhand HC Expresses Displeasure Over Eligible Prisoners Not Being Released From Jails.

Sudden Cloud Burst in Uttarkashi Causes Heavy Damage to Under-Construction Hotel Site in Uttarkashi

#WATCH | Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand | 8-9 workers staying at an under-construction hotel site went missing after the construction site was damaged due to a cloud burst in Silai Band on Barkot-Yamunotri Marg. Yamunotri Marg has also been affected: Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya Rescue… pic.twitter.com/k6FiyZCdCa — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2025

