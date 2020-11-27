Chennai, November 27: The Madras High Court said that some condom ads, which are telecasted by TV Channels, look like porn films and play a huge role in spoiling young minds. According to a Bar & Bench report, the court further explained that such ads usually portray women in a manner that violates norms of decency and good taste.

The HC bench, comprising justices B Pugalendhi and N Kirubarakan, observed that almost all TV satellite channels, after 10 pm, telecast some ads which contain nudity for promoting the sale of condoms. Condom Ads in India! MIB's Parameter of Sexually Explicit & Adult Content is Confusing, Watch These Uncensored Durex, Kohinoor & Playgard Ads to Decide.

The bench has also issued a temporary order to restrain the satellite channels to telecast content with vulgarity, and sough response on programmes’ censorship as prescribed under the Cinematography Act, 1952.

The court made the observations while hearing a PIL, filed by KS Sagadevaraja of Virudhunagar district, seeking directions to the Centre and the state government to take action against cable operators and TV channels for airing “vulgar” and “obscene” content. The matter has been adjourned to December 1 for further consideration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).